Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEU. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 178.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.70. 2,903,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,056,679. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.12. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $61.19.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

