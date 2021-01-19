Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 26,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

NYSE ZBH traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $159.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,007,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,386. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.31 and a 200 day moving average of $141.04. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.37 and a twelve month high of $165.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 999.94, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.88.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.