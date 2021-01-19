Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.5% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.73. The company had a trading volume of 982,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,376. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.56. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $95.51 and a 12-month high of $209.17.

