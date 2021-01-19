Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Purchases 720 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $3,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 188.9% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.21.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.32 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,689.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMP traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.85. 1,206,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.08. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $65.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.00 and its 200-day moving average is $40.15.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $598.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.15 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

