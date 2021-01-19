Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 252,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,917,000. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors makes up about 1.9% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,400,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,512,000 after buying an additional 2,167,322 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,557,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 450,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 44,109 shares in the last quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,301,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 39,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.20. 600,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,490. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.77. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $24.25. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 2.02.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.17). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a net margin of 31.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $83.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FTAI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.82.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

