Gladstone Investment Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.

Gladstone Investment has a payout ratio of 158.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.68 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 123.5%.

Shares of GAIN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.67. 975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,070. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average of $9.59. Gladstone Investment has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $13.99. The firm has a market cap of $354.30 million, a P/E ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 1.44.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Gladstone Investment had a negative net margin of 34.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $11.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Investment will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

