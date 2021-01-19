Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Short Interest Update

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 493,100 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the December 15th total of 627,200 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 183,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Glatfelter by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,577,000 after purchasing an additional 245,655 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Glatfelter during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its holdings in Glatfelter by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 27,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Glatfelter by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 694,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,143,000 after purchasing an additional 115,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Glatfelter by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GLT traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.85. 245,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,468. Glatfelter has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.19 and a 200-day moving average of $15.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.34 million, a P/E ratio of -25.47 and a beta of 1.49.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $233.47 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GLT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Glatfelter from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

