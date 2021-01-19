GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.00.

NYSE:GSK traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $38.53. 323,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,043,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.24 and its 200-day moving average is $38.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $48.25.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.27 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.4959 dividend. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSK. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 781 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

