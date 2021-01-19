GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) in a research report report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GSK. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 1,840 ($24.04) to GBX 1,730 ($22.60) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,440 ($18.81) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, CSFB reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,751.13 ($22.88).

Shares of LON GSK traded up GBX 10.40 ($0.14) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,410.40 ($18.43). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,096,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,353,452. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.96. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,284 ($16.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,857 ($24.26). The stock has a market capitalization of £70.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,375.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,462.22.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.17%.

In related news, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 3,240,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,350 ($17.64) per share, for a total transaction of £43,750,003.50 ($57,159,659.66). Also, insider Manvinder Singh Banga purchased 36,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,376 ($17.98) per share, for a total transaction of £503,616 ($657,977.53). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,277,368 shares of company stock valued at $4,425,400,191.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

