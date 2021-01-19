Global Trac Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYC) Short Interest Down 17.3% in December

Global Trac Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the December 15th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,462,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PSYC stock remained flat at $$0.01 on Tuesday. 10,318,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,608,377. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02. Global Trac Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.05.

About Global Trac Solutions

MoneyTrac Technology, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides electronic wallet and e-banking financial solutions for the marijuana industry. It offers financial technology, which includes an e-wallet and mobile app that allows users to access financial information. The company also provides white labeling services; mobile platform to manage financial transactions; and solutions for accessing account information, making payments, and online bill pay activities.

