Global X Scientific Beta Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIJ) Shares Up 0.2%

Global X Scientific Beta Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIJ) shares shot up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.02 and last traded at $25.02. 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.98.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.92.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Scientific Beta Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Scientific Beta Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.