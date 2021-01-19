Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Price Target Raised to $93.00

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $93.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.67.

Shares of GL traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,490. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.13. Globe Life has a 1-year low of $56.74 and a 1-year high of $111.43.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.75. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th.

In other news, EVP James Eric Mcpartland sold 7,055 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.26, for a total value of $657,949.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,615.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $139,995.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,555 shares of company stock valued at $12,542,964. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 122.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 90.6% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 15.6% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

