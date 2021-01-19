Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of select, high-grade gold and silver projects that feature low operation costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 100% interest in four potential high-grade gold and silver properties in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca. The Company has an interest in four properties, the El Aguila property, the Las Margaritas property, the El Rey property and the Solaga property. All of these properties are in the exploration stage and have no probable reserves. The company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Gold Resource from $7.50 to $4.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GORO opened at $2.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.20. Gold Resource has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $6.24.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.29 million for the quarter. Gold Resource had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 0.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gold Resource will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.0033 dividend. This is a boost from Gold Resource’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Gold Resource’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GORO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gold Resource by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,583,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,632,000 after purchasing an additional 157,592 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Gold Resource by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,495,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,919,000 after purchasing an additional 231,589 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in Gold Resource in the 3rd quarter worth $2,640,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Gold Resource by 1,204.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 466,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 430,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gold Resource by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 109,600 shares in the last quarter. 44.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

