Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.02

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.02 and traded as high as $5.26. Golden Ocean Group shares last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 587,091 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.03 million, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.83.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $185.58 million during the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 17.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the second quarter worth $73,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 453.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,212 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 44,424 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 81,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 388.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 165,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

