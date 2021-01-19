Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Receives $16.44 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

GSBD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.27. The stock had a trading volume of 355,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,840. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.65. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 60.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $31.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

In other Goldman Sachs BDC news, Director Carlos E. Evans acquired 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.71 per share, with a total value of $49,880.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,284.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSBD. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 462.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 22,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000. 13.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

