Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOO) Director Donald John Olds Sells 20,000 Shares

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOO) Director Donald John Olds sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.19, for a total value of C$263,788.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$824,337.50.

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$83.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$74.55 million.

