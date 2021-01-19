Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,929 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Goosehead Insurance worth $25,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Matthew Colby sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $601,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,617,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.65, for a total transaction of $6,082,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 517,024 shares in the company, valued at $62,895,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 401,471 shares of company stock valued at $49,560,206. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $139.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,990. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.56. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a one year low of $37.26 and a one year high of $139.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.83 and a beta of 0.62.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $32.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.64 million. Research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

