Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Hits New 1-Year High at $140.46

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $140.46 and last traded at $139.00, with a volume of 828 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.54.

GSHD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.74 and a 200 day moving average of $105.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 308.65 and a beta of 0.62.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $32.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.64 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 7.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.65, for a total value of $6,082,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 517,024 shares in the company, valued at $62,895,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ted Olsen sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.59, for a total value of $1,088,206.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,206.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 401,471 shares of company stock worth $49,560,206. 63.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 152.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 39,361 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 143.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 81,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 48,193 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

