Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.09% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “GRAPHIC PACKAGING CORPORATION, headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, is a leading provider of paperboard packaging solutions for a wide variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. Graphic Packaging’s customers include some of the most widely recognized companies in the world. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GPK. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

Shares of GPK stock opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $18.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,460,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,603 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,264,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,054,000 after acquiring an additional 164,894 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,540,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,604,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,442,000 after acquiring an additional 427,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,366,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,105,000 after acquiring an additional 428,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

