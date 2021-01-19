Graphite One Inc. (GPH.V) (CVE:GPH) Stock Price Up 20.3%

Graphite One Inc. (GPH.V) (CVE:GPH)’s share price was up 20.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.71 and last traded at C$0.71. Approximately 210,582 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 214% from the average daily volume of 67,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.17, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.11 million and a PE ratio of -14.74.

Graphite One Inc. (GPH.V) Company Profile (CVE:GPH)

Graphite One Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of graphitic mineral properties in the United States. Its principal project is the Graphite Creek property that consists of 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,583 hectares located on the Seward Peninsula of Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

