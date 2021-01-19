Grassi Investment Management Acquires 61,992 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Grassi Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 556.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,992 shares during the period. Crown Castle International makes up approximately 1.5% of Grassi Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $11,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 723.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James raised Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.82.

Crown Castle International stock traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.39. 2,820,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,439,532. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $114.18 and a 52 week high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $68.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.99.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

In other news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,679 shares in the company, valued at $30,675,093.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $161.22 per share, with a total value of $1,007,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,497,122.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

