Grassi Investment Management Acquires Shares of 460 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Grassi Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,291,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $428,280,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 25.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,130,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $375,078,000 after purchasing an additional 229,409 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 889,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,215,000 after purchasing an additional 56,126 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 865,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,163,000 after purchasing an additional 37,876 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 34.3% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 860,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,464,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $32.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $580.02. 2,025,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,585,283. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $181.38 and a 52 week high of $582.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $489.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $390.92. The company has a market cap of $83.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $616.00 price objective (up previously from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.04.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 14,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.01, for a total transaction of $5,211,193.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,758 shares of company stock valued at $26,985,698. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

