Grassi Investment Management Buys 151 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Grassi Investment Management increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 1.8% of Grassi Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $14,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.50.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $206.76. 2,655,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,761,207. The company has a market cap of $145.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.62. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $216.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 44,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $151,194.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,200 shares in the company, valued at $329,508. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $419,793.46. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 792,949 shares of company stock worth $3,067,475. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

