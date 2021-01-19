Grassi Investment Management Purchases New Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Grassi Investment Management purchased a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 0.9% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Citigroup by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 3.3% in the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 34.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.89.

NYSE C traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $63.69. The company had a trading volume of 26,855,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,262,512. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.72 and its 200-day moving average is $51.45. The stock has a market cap of $132.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $80.91.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

