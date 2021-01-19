Grassi Investment Management Trims Stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Grassi Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management owned about 0.10% of CyrusOne worth $9,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 6.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 0.5% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 54,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 26,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 11.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 94,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,600,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 163,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,949,000 after acquiring an additional 61,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CONE traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.52. 659,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.98. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.72 and a 1 year high of $86.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.23). CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. On average, analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is 56.20%.

Several research firms recently commented on CONE. Mizuho began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.65.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

