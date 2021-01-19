Grassi Investment Management Trims Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Grassi Investment Management reduced its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,183 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $7,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,986 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000. Finally, First Command Bank increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 241 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of CRM traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $216.76. The stock had a trading volume of 7,680,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,367,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.79. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.61, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total transaction of $1,363,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,167.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $1,304,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,819,690.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 171,499 shares of company stock valued at $41,301,192. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $234.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays set a $276.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of salesforce.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $278.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.39.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.