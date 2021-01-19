Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $35,000 Stock Holdings in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,780 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Oxford Square Capital were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OXSQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 161,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 48,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. 9.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

Shares of OXSQ opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average of $2.81. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $6.26.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 89.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.23 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.14%. Oxford Square Capital’s payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

