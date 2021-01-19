Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $39,000 Stock Holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,775,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after acquiring an additional 297,200 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the second quarter worth $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 2,958.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 32,104 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 11,582.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 50,036 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 17,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BKD shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.75 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

BKD opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $841.74 million, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.30. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.37. Brookdale Senior Living had a net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 34.34%. The business had revenue of $807.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

