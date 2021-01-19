Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Given Market Perform Rating at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial restated their market perform rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Great-West Lifeco stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.54. The company had a trading volume of 499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.82. Great-West Lifeco has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $26.60.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

