Growth DeFi (GRO) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.01 Million

Growth DeFi (CURRENCY:GRO) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. In the last seven days, Growth DeFi has traded 74.5% higher against the US dollar. Growth DeFi has a market cap of $4.01 million and $1.36 million worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Growth DeFi token can currently be bought for $26.10 or 0.00071156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Growth DeFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00057834 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.13 or 0.00518404 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005544 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00042668 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,405.53 or 0.03832196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00015851 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00012477 BTC.

Growth DeFi Profile

GRO is a token. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 988,129 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,627 tokens. Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital. Growth DeFi’s official website is growthdefi.com.

Growth DeFi Token Trading

Growth DeFi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Growth DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Growth DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Growth DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Growth DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Growth DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.