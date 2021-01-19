Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.53.

GRUB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grubhub in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

In related news, insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 453 shares of Grubhub stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $33,522.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,454. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,500 shares of Grubhub stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $241,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,038,573.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,059 shares of company stock worth $3,634,049. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Grubhub by 3.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 125,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Grubhub by 749.5% in the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 2,510,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $181,548,000 after buying an additional 2,214,530 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grubhub during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,777,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Grubhub by 4,000,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 200,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grubhub during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRUB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.17. 44,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,206,080. Grubhub has a 52 week low of $29.35 and a 52 week high of $85.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -56.85 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.34.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.49. Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $493.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.24 million. On average, analysts predict that Grubhub will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

About Grubhub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

