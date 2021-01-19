GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) and Mastery Education (OTCMKTS:PEDH) Critical Comparison

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) and Mastery Education (OTCMKTS:PEDH) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

GSX Techedu has a beta of -0.5, meaning that its stock price is 150% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mastery Education has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GSX Techedu and Mastery Education’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSX Techedu $303.78 million 50.55 $32.56 million $0.13 502.23 Mastery Education N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

GSX Techedu has higher revenue and earnings than Mastery Education.

Profitability

This table compares GSX Techedu and Mastery Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSX Techedu -10.56% -45.36% -14.85% Mastery Education N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.8% of GSX Techedu shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of GSX Techedu shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Mastery Education shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for GSX Techedu and Mastery Education, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GSX Techedu 5 6 1 0 1.67 Mastery Education 0 0 0 0 N/A

GSX Techedu currently has a consensus price target of $62.15, indicating a potential downside of 4.81%. Given GSX Techedu’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe GSX Techedu is more favorable than Mastery Education.

Summary

Mastery Education beats GSX Techedu on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GSX Techedu

GSX Techedu Inc., a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science. The company also provides English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. In addition, it offers foreign language courses comprising English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams. Further, the company provides personal interest courses, such as yoga, fashion, guitar, and Chinese calligraphy. Additionally, it offers other courses, including offline business consulting courses to enhance management skills for principals and other officers of private education institutions; and operate Weishi, an interactive learning platform on Wechat. The company was formerly known as BaiJiaHuLian Group Holdings Limited and changed its name to GSX Techedu Inc. in January 2019. GSX Techedu Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Mastery Education

Mastery Education develops and sells print and online educational materials for the K-12 school market. The company offers its educational materials, primarily under the Measuring Up brand. Mastery Education was founded in 1989 and is based in Saddle Brook, New Jersey.

