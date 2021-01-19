GT Gold Corp. (GTT.V) (CVE:GTT) PT Raised to C$3.40 at Pi Financial

GT Gold Corp. (GTT.V) (CVE:GTT) had its price target upped by Pi Financial from C$3.00 to C$3.40 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GTT opened at C$2.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.63. The company has a market cap of C$295.40 million and a P/E ratio of -29.86. GT Gold Corp. has a one year low of C$0.67 and a one year high of C$2.42.

Get GT Gold Corp. (GTT.V) alerts:

GT Gold Corp. (GTT.V) (CVE:GTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 27th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Analysts forecast that GT Gold Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider The K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired 34,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.99 per share, with a total value of C$68,250.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,810,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$29,469,932.90.

GT Gold Corp. (GTT.V) Company Profile

GT Gold Corp. primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper. Its flagship property is the Tatogga property covering an area of 46,827 hectares, which is located in the northwestern British Columbia.

Further Reading: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for GT Gold Corp. (GTT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GT Gold Corp. (GTT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.