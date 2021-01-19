Guardian Investment Management Purchases 350 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Guardian Investment Management boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,968 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. The Boeing comprises 2.1% of Guardian Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in The Boeing by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Boeing by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.75.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $6.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.71. The company had a trading volume of 11,495,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,455,956. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.64. The stock has a market cap of $118.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $349.95.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

