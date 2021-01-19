Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.10

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and traded as low as $0.10. Gulfport Energy shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 6,569,483 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 6.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.53.

Get Gulfport Energy alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy during the second quarter worth $90,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 94.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 60,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 110.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 122,441 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 64,252 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 70.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 334,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 138,397 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy during the third quarter worth $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPOR)

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.