GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH) Short Interest Up 18.5% in December

GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,700 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the December 15th total of 72,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GWG stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH) by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,342 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.39% of GWG worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWGH stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.00. 1,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,580. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.81. GWG has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The company has a market cap of $231.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.17 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04.

GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The financial services provider reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter. GWG had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%. The firm had revenue of $28.51 million for the quarter.

About GWG

GWG Holdings, Inc, a financial services company, provides various liquidity products and services for the owners of illiquid alternative assets. It operates through two segments, Secondary Life Insurance and Investment in Beneficient. The company offers liquidity to owners of life insurance products; and owns a portfolio of life insurance policies.

