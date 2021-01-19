Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG) Short Interest Update

Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the December 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hailiang Education Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG) by 235.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Hailiang Education Group were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

HLG traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,908. Hailiang Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.21 and its 200-day moving average is $55.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.97 million during the quarter.

About Hailiang Education Group

Hailiang Education Group Inc provides K-12 educational services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates 9 affiliated schools; and 28 managed schools. It also offers management consulting, educational training and logistic, overseas study consulting, hotel management, study trip, transportation, branding, academic management, education resources, school culture, admission, finance, human resources, procurement, IT, internal audit, and property management services, as well as after-school enrichment program.

