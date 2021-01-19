Hammer Asset Management LLC Acquires 309 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Hammer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,006 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up approximately 2.2% of Hammer Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Hammer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 31,198 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 63,961 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,137,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,210 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Barclays lifted their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.68.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.48. The stock had a trading volume of 140,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,852,630. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.50. The firm has a market cap of $181.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $66.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

