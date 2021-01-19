Hammer Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Hammer Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,044 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the period. Hammer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 87.2% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in BHP Group by 64.6% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 790 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 953 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of BHP Group stock traded up $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $71.57. 154,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,919,824. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.11. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $29.78 and a twelve month high of $74.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BHP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

