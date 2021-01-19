Hammer Asset Management LLC Sells 2,889 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Hammer Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,871 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,889 shares during the quarter. Gentex makes up 2.6% of Hammer Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Hammer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 27,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $55,984.50. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $287,800.00. Insiders have sold a total of 12,735 shares of company stock worth $376,335 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Gentex stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.65. 34,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,120. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.11 and its 200 day moving average is $29.20. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $474.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.79 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 28.92%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GNTX shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Gentex in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $38.75 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Gentex from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Gentex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

