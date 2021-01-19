Hang Lung Group (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) Shares Down 3.6%

Shares of Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) were down 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.21 and last traded at $12.21. Approximately 204 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 8,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.66.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.48.

Hang Lung Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HNLGY)

Hang Lung Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a property developer in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through four segments: Property Leasing in Mainland China, Property Leasing in Hong Kong, property sales in mainland China, and Property Sales in Hong Kong. It develops properties for sale and lease, such as large-scale mall, commercial, office, and residential developments.

