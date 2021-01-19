Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Sold by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,745 shares during the quarter. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital accounts for about 2.8% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $8,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 78,256 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 105.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 164,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 10.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 10,332 shares during the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HASI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $495,600.00. Also, EVP Steven Chuslo sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $2,218,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 240,365 shares in the company, valued at $13,328,239.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,429 shares of company stock worth $3,390,682. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HASI traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.41. The company had a trading volume of 804,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,153. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 34.85 and a quick ratio of 34.85. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $72.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.83.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 58.73%. On average, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.25%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

