Hansard Global Plc (HSD.L) (LON:HSD) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.58

Hansard Global Plc (HSD.L) (LON:HSD) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $35.58 and traded as high as $47.80. Hansard Global Plc (HSD.L) shares last traded at $46.10, with a volume of 24,482 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 42.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 35.58. The firm has a market cap of £63.41 million and a P/E ratio of 14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.58, a quick ratio of 13.84 and a current ratio of 13.85.

About Hansard Global Plc (HSD.L) (LON:HSD)

Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. The company offers unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.

