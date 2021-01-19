Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) SVP Sells $195,336.00 in Stock

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 24,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $195,336.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 139,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,008. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Neven Haltmayer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 6th, Neven Haltmayer sold 15,632 shares of Harmonic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $117,240.00.

On Friday, December 4th, Neven Haltmayer sold 25,000 shares of Harmonic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $175,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 28th, Neven Haltmayer sold 22,183 shares of Harmonic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $137,312.77.

Shares of Harmonic stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $8.12. The company had a trading volume of 525,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,864. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. Harmonic Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $8.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average of $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.19 million. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HLIT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLIT. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 663.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,005 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 290.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,385 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 18,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

