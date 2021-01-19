Haywood Securities Boosts Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Price Target to $24.00

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) had its price target hoisted by Haywood Securities to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

CRLBF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Cresco Labs from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Cresco Labs from $16.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cresco Labs from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cresco Labs presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.53.

Shares of CRLBF traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,029,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,634. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average of $7.49. Cresco Labs has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $14.24.

About Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells medical cannabis and medical cannabis products in the United States. It offers cannabis in flowers, live concentrates, and liquid live resins under the Cresco and Reserve brands; soft gels, tinctures, and lotions under the Remedi brand; gummies, fruit chews, hard sweets, and chocolates under the Mindy's brand; and vape pens, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, and shorties under High supply brand.

