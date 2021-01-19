HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $27.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 122.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Cardiff Oncology from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardiff Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CRDF traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.11. The company had a trading volume of 86,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,090. Cardiff Oncology has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $25.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.48. The stock has a market cap of $427.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.80.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 4,990.52% and a negative return on equity of 95.03%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cardiff Oncology will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caxton Corp raised its position in Cardiff Oncology by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,845,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,183,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,049,000. Corriente Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 424.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 910,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,913,000 after acquiring an additional 736,639 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,711,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,099,000. 52.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

