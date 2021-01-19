HC Wainwright Trims Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Target Price to $257.00

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $265.00 to $257.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MRTX. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Guggenheim cut Mirati Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $134.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mirati Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $211.20.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ MRTX traded up $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $216.34. 10,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,370. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $249.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.57. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.07 and a beta of 1.64.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1053.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.39, for a total value of $113,189.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,403.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.48, for a total transaction of $9,379,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,301,553.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 755,188 shares of company stock worth $155,620,974 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,435,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $570,477,000 after acquiring an additional 664,525 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 258.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 210,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,951,000 after purchasing an additional 151,780 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 29.7% in the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 464,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,097,000 after purchasing an additional 106,449 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 33.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,840,000 after purchasing an additional 87,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 6.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 646,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,317,000 after purchasing an additional 41,646 shares during the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.