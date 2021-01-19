Head to Head Comparison: INTERSERVE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISVJY) & Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY)

INTERSERVE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISVJY) and Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares INTERSERVE PLC/ADR and Fujitsu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INTERSERVE PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A Fujitsu 3.95% 10.86% 4.69%

Volatility & Risk

INTERSERVE PLC/ADR has a beta of 4.49, indicating that its share price is 349% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fujitsu has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Fujitsu shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for INTERSERVE PLC/ADR and Fujitsu, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INTERSERVE PLC/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Fujitsu 0 0 1 1 3.50

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares INTERSERVE PLC/ADR and Fujitsu’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INTERSERVE PLC/ADR $3.88 billion 0.00 -$176.46 million N/A N/A Fujitsu $35.49 billion 0.88 $1.47 billion $1.45 21.19

Fujitsu has higher revenue and earnings than INTERSERVE PLC/ADR.

Summary

Fujitsu beats INTERSERVE PLC/ADR on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About INTERSERVE PLC/ADR

Interserve Plc provides advice, design, construction, equipment, facilities management, and citizen services in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its Support Services segment offers support services to public- and private-sector clients. The company's Construction segment designs, constructs, and maintains buildings and infrastructure. Its Equipment Services segment designs, hires, and sells formwork, falsework, and related access equipment. The company also engages in the property management, development, rental, and leasing activities; management of five community rehabilitation companies; pension trustee activities; fitting out and refurbishment of offices and other buildings; equipment hire and sales activities; rental of plant and machinery; and provision of transport and maintenance services to the oil and gas industry. In addition, it offers healthcare, vocational training, welfare-to-work, employment, probation and rehabilitation, contract and window cleaning, catering, defense sector and industrial support, asbestos, supply, security manpower and support, manned guarding security, mechanical and electrical engineering, army training estate, personnel and management, fire suppression and detection system, insurance, education, and building maintenance services. Further, the company provides oil-field maintenance, fabrication, and construction services; support services for integration of disabled people into cleaning contracts and the transport sector; operational and financial services to PFI/PPP projects; management/maintenance services for slough borough council; management/maintenance services for MoD; and solutions for building/infrastructure projects. Additionally, it offers mechanical, electrical, and engineering services; and acts as a trustee. The company was formerly known as Tilbury Douglas Plc and changed its name to Interserve Plc in February 2001. Interserve Plc was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Twyford, the United Kingdom.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company in japan and internationally. The company operates through Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, such as datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc. This segment also provides network services, such as business network, etc.; cloud services; system support services comprising maintenance and surveillance services for information systems and networks; and security solutions that include information systems and networks installation. In addition, it offers system products, such as servers, storage systems, and operating system and middleware software; and network management and optical transmission systems, and mobile phone base stations. The Ubiquitous Solutions segment provides personal computers and mobile phones. The Device Solutions segment offers LSI devices for digital consumer electronics, automobiles, mobile phones, and servers; and electronic components, such as semiconductor packages, batteries, optical transceiver modules, printed circuit boards, relays, connectors, etc. The company also provides infrastructure, industry, and business and technology solutions. It serves automotive, manufacturing, retail, financial services, transport, telecommunications, and healthcare industries; the public sectors; and services providers. The company has strategic partnership with NetApp for enhancing data management infrastructure. Fujitsu Limited was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

