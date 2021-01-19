Head to Head Contrast: Dionics (OTCMKTS:DION) and BrightView (NYSE:BV)

Dionics (OTCMKTS:DION) and BrightView (NYSE:BV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Dionics has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrightView has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dionics and BrightView’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dionics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BrightView $2.35 billion 0.68 -$41.60 million $0.74 20.69

Dionics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BrightView.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Dionics and BrightView, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dionics 0 0 0 0 N/A BrightView 0 0 3 0 3.00

BrightView has a consensus target price of $17.67, indicating a potential upside of 15.39%. Given BrightView’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BrightView is more favorable than Dionics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.3% of BrightView shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of Dionics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of BrightView shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Dionics and BrightView’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dionics N/A N/A N/A BrightView -1.77% 5.99% 2.49%

Summary

BrightView beats Dionics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dionics Company Profile

Dionics, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides landscape services and nursery stock sales to residential, industrial, and commercial customers in Jiangxi and surrounding provinces in China. Its landscaping services include landscape design and engineering, construction, and landscape conservation, as well as planning and maintenance of trees, shrubs, and flowers. The company offers its services principally to real estate developers and urban planning departments. It also engages in harvesting, processing, and selling primeval trees; breeding, cultivating, and selling valuable and rare seedlings; and the cultivation and sale of high-grade ancient bonsai tree stump and wood carvings, as well as high-grade flowers. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Shangrao, China.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance. Its customers' properties include corporate and commercial properties, homeowners associations, public parks, hotels and resorts, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, educational institutions, restaurants and retail, and golf courses. This segment's customer base includes approximately 13,000 office parks and corporate campuses, 8,000 residential communities, and 450 educational institutions. The Development Services segment offers landscape architecture and development services for new facilities and redesign projects. Its services include project design and management services, landscape architecture and installation, irrigation installation, tree moving and installation, pool and water features, sports field, and other services. BrightView Holdings, Inc. also operates as official field consultant to various league baseball. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

