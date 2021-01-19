Head to Head Review: First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) & Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI)

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) and Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

First Business Financial Services has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Trust Bancorp has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Business Financial Services and Community Trust Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Business Financial Services $109.23 million 1.54 $23.32 million $2.68 7.37 Community Trust Bancorp $235.58 million 2.98 $64.54 million $3.64 10.84

Community Trust Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Business Financial Services. First Business Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Community Trust Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

First Business Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Community Trust Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. First Business Financial Services pays out 24.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Community Trust Bancorp pays out 42.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Community Trust Bancorp has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Community Trust Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Business Financial Services and Community Trust Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Business Financial Services 13.73% 8.46% 0.71% Community Trust Bancorp 25.76% 9.53% 1.27%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.1% of First Business Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.7% of Community Trust Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of First Business Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Community Trust Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for First Business Financial Services and Community Trust Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Business Financial Services 0 0 1 0 3.00 Community Trust Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

First Business Financial Services presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.28%. Community Trust Bancorp has a consensus target price of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.96%. Given First Business Financial Services’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe First Business Financial Services is more favorable than Community Trust Bancorp.

Summary

Community Trust Bancorp beats First Business Financial Services on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit. It also provides loan products, including commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, small business administration loans, and direct financing leases, as well as consumer and other loans comprising home equity, first and second mortgage, credit card, and other personal loans for professional and executive clients. The company offers commercial lending, asset-based financing, equipment financing, accounts receivable financing, vendor financing, treasury management services, and company retirement plans. It also provides lines of credit and term loans to businesses collateralized by commercial real estate, accounts receivable, inventory, equipment, and securities. The company holds an equity investment in a Madison, Wisconsin community development project; and invests in marketable securities and tax-exempt loans. First Business Financial Services, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc. that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts. It also offers loan products, such as commercial and residential real estate loans; commercial, construction and development, mortgage, and personal loans, as well as consumer, and secured and unsecured loans; and lease-financing, lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and term loans, as well as other specialized loans, including asset-based financing. In addition, the company provides cash management, safe deposit boxes rental, and funds transfer services; issues letters of credit; and acts as a trustee of personal trusts, executor of estates, trustee for employee benefit trusts, and paying agent for bond and stock issues, as well as an investment agent and depositor for securities. Further, it offers full service securities brokerage, and trust and wealth management services; debit cards; annuity and life insurance products; and repurchase agreements, as well as mobile, telephone, and Internet banking services. The company operates 79 banking locations in eastern, northeastern, central, south central Kentucky, southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee; 4 trust offices in Kentucky; and 1 trust office in Tennessee. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Pikeville, Kentucky.

